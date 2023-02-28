Laredoans learn to spot severe weather

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredoans learned about one prevalent topic in the city.

The National Weather Service (NWS) visited Laredo on Monday, February 27, to teach residents how to report severe weather.

The Skywarn class brought spotting techniques, safety tips, and awareness of severe weather.

With spring right around the corner, meteorologists with the NWS say it’s crucial everyone is prepared for the days ahead. John Metz, the meteorologist in charge at NWS, said, “be aware that we could get dangerous storms here, know how to protect yourself as a family, talk to your family about what you would do in the event of a tornado, know that the safest place to go is in the middle of your home, on the lowest floor, in the smallest room possible, get there quickly, get down low, and cover your head. That could save your life.”

Since the 1950′s the Skywarn program has been held to teach residents safety tips and report severe weather to the National Weather Service.

