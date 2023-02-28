Shop Local
Man killed in rollover accident in Zapata County

By Alex Cano
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ZAPATA COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Authorities have launched an investigation after a man lost his life during an accident in Zapata over the weekend.

First responders were called out to a vehicle rollover by a subdivision on Friday at around 10:28 p.m.

When paramedics arrived, they found a Border Patrol agent and Zapata County Sheriff’s Deputy performing life saving measures on a 26-year-old man.

According to bystanders, the truck had landed on top of the man and bystanders were able to remove him from the wreckage.

The man went into cardiac arrest shortly before arriving at the hospital.

The investigation behind the rollover remains ongoing.

