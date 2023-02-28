Shop Local
Nixon film club places 2nd at state competition

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of students from Nixon High School is making a name for themselves in the film industry.

Last week, the high school’s film club’s entry, “En Camino” was awarded 2nd place, earning the title of 5A state champion runner-up in the UIL film state competition.

“En Camino” was written and directed by Isabella Lopez. It tells the story of a high school student who searches for his artistic voice as he navigates everyday life on the Texas-Mexico border.

The film also received the Nobility Social Impact Award which honors films that inform their audience about issues affecting their communities and inspire social change.

At the competition, Nixon competed against schools from Austin, Boerne, Longview, and McAllen, Texas.

