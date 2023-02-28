Nominations open for School Bell Awards and Spirit of Laredo competition

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2023 School Bell Awards and Spirit of Laredo competition.

The Laredo Chamber is seeking nominations for exceptional teachers who demonstrate excellence in the classroom and have an important influence on the lives of students and on the school where they teach.

As part of Teacher Appreciation Week in May, the awards recognize educators from elementary, middle, and high school levels as well as higher education instructors that are selected by their peers for their performance in and out of the classroom.

The president of the Laredo chamber, Miguel Conchas, said, ”We don’t take time to recognize them when they do a good job and so this is our way of saying congratulations to teachers. I know there are many, many deserving teachers out there, but we want to invite their peers who they feel are outstanding. Nominate them and have them represent your school.”

This is also a call for graduating seniors to put their creative communication skills to work with the possibility of earning a scholarship in the Spirit of Laredo competition.

For rules and instructions on how to submit applications for both competitions, you can contact the Laredo Chamber of Commerce at 956-722-9895.

