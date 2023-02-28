Pillar’s Project Paw aims to tackle drug abuse in Laredo

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization that has been monumental in helping others who are struggling with hardships is tackling drug abuse in our community.

Pillar’s Positive Affirmation at Work, (PAW) is a program aimed at helping people get access to overdose prevention services and reducing the amount of drug overdoses in the Laredo community.

Alex Huerta the program director for Project Paw said the center has various services available to those who are battling addiction.

“We have a lot of programs that help with mental health, substance use, we have psychiatry as well and prevention programs that if there’s a risk that they are engaging in substance use, we have these programs to kind of educate them and give them that education of overdose and substances.”

Huerta goes on to say the road to recovery can be a lengthy process, but they have experts who are there to guide them through every step of the way to avoid from relapse.

Project Paw offers drug testing and will also distribute FDA-approved overdose reversal medication.

If you have any questions about the Pillar’s Project Paw or any of the services they offer you can call them at 956-723-7457.

