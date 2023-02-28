Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Prosecutors: Sweet potato links suspect to cold case murder

Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's...
Investigators tracked down a murder suspect using DNA, a sweet potato, and details from HBO's "The Wire."
By WCVB staff
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:08 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WCVB/CNN) - A man has been charged in Massachusetts in connection to a cold case murder, thanks to DNA, a GPS tracker and a sweet potato.

Forty-year-old Devarus Hampton was charged Monday. The charges come 12 years to the day after Todd Lampley was found shot to death in 2011.

The lead that resulted in Hampton’s arrest was a phone tied to the name Marlo Stanfield, a fictional character in the HBO series “The Wire.”

In the show, a sweet potato was used as a silencer.

Investigators found a sweet potato at the real scene of Lampley’s murder.

According to officials, the sweet potato had Hampton’s DNA on it.

Prosecutors say they can place Hampton at the home at the time of the murder because of data from a GPS monitor he was wearing due to a previous crime.

They also say GPS tracking puts him at a pond where a gun was later recovered.

Hampton is being held without bail. He has a court date scheduled for April 5.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident on Loop 20
18-year-old injured in rollover on Loop 20 and Highway 359
Two dead, multiple injured in fatal car chase in Rio Bravo
Update: Two dead, multiple injured in fatal car chase in Rio Bravo
Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant
Fire breaks out at Central Laredo restaurant
Car crashes into pole in south Laredo
Update: 20-year-old hospitalized after car crash on Lomas Del Sur
Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition
Two vehicle crash on Cuatro Vientos leaves two in serious condition

Latest News

UISD adds nearly 200 new substitute teachers
UISD adds nearly 200 new substitute teachers
Mexican soldiers accused of killing five people in Nuevo Laredo
Mexican soldiers accused of killing five men in Nuevo Laredo
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau answers questions at an announcement in Mississauga,...
TikTok banned on all Canadian government mobile devices
Laredo College to start raffling off new Dell laptops for students
Laredo College to start raffling off new Dell laptops for students