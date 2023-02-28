Shop Local
Special Olympics return after brief hiatus

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Special Olympics spring games are back.

The United Independent School District (UISD) welcomed local athletes and other school districts to the opening ceremonies at the Bill Johnson Student Activity Complex football stadium on Tuesday morning, February 28.

The event kicked off with a grand parade where all participants from UISD, Laredo ISD, Zapata ISD, and Hebbronville ISD were cheered on.

Special Olympics provides year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-type sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities. The LISD Special Education Director, Raul Gomez, said, ”Our special needs students are so important to our community. They’re part of our community and it’s really extremely important for everyone to come and support them, to admire everything that they have learned and everything that they do.”

This year’s spring games for Laredo and surrounding areas will be hosted across three days across February and March.

The games were temporarily postponed due to the pandemic.

For more headlines. click here.

