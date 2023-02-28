Summer
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning foggy in your early commute , warm and humid in the upper 60s.
A very warm day mostly sunny a high of 96.
Even a warm night with humid conditions , partly cloudy a low of 70.
Tomorrow morning warm and humid in the 70s to a very hot day near or reaching the triple digits .
Thursday warm and humid morning then dry and hot, partly sunny a high of 101.
Thursday evening a cool front will pass across the region leaving behind windy and dry conditions leading to fire weather watch for Thursday into Friday morning.
A relief of that hot weather on Friday into early next week and lows will be on the cooler side.
Have a good day.
