By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning foggy in your early commute , warm and humid in the upper 60s.

A very warm day mostly sunny a high of 96.

Even a warm night with humid conditions , partly cloudy a low of 70.

Tomorrow morning warm and humid in the 70s to a very hot day near or reaching the triple digits .

Thursday warm and humid morning then dry and hot, partly sunny a high of 101.

Thursday evening a cool front will pass across the region leaving behind windy and dry conditions leading to fire weather watch for Thursday into Friday morning.

A relief of that hot weather on Friday into early next week and lows will be on the cooler side.

Have a good day.

