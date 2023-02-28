Shop Local
TAMIU Professors raise awareness on how to help earthquake victims in Turkey

By KGNS Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It has been two weeks since the earthquakes that killed thousands of people in Turkey and Syria and educators at a local university are shedding light on the recovery efforts.

On Tuesday, TAMIU professors moved by the horrifying devastation held a presentation to discuss the difference between charity and solidarity and how charitable partnership and support can go a long way.

Some of the panel of speakers included staff and students, some of which are from Turkey.

Beji, a student, whose family lives in Turkey said his parents were able to survive the earthquake.

“They were on the fifth floor when the earthquake happened, they said the columns and beams shake, very heavily like they were floating in the ocean. It was very devestating for them. They got out luckily, thankfully. But they did not get help,” said Benji.

According to Benji, his family including his mother require medicine but it’s difficult to find.

If you would like to help contribute to assist those who were affected by the quake, you can click either of the links below:

Charitable giving 1: World Central Kitchen

Charitable giving 2: The UN Refugee Agency

Charitable giving 3: Doctors without borders

