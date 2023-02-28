UISD adds nearly 200 new substitute teachers

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Calls went out last week to 189 applicants vying for a substitute position with the United Independent School District.

The new hires will start immediately during the 2022-2023 school year, and they will join a group of trained substitutes already working for the district.

Before the new employees go into the classrooms, they will go through important training, such as how to respond to an emergency situation.

The substitute teacher orientation is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 28, then they will be required to attend a crisis prevention intervention training on Mar. 7.

The substitute application window is currently closed, but district officials say it might open again in the summer.

