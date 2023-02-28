Shop Local
Very Hot Desert Air Midweek

By Richard Berler
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of humid gulf air will return with southeasterly winds around midnight. Above, desert air from the Mexican Plateau will expand above south Texas. This will bring hot to very hot weather through Thursday afternoon. The desert air will arrive at the surface with low afternoon humidity during Thursday as temperatures rise above 100. Cooler air will arrive from the west on Friday.

