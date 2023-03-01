Community members raise concerns over river clean up carried out by Border Patrol

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - For the past few months, a company hired by Border Patrol has been performing routine cleaning of the brushes along the Rio Grande.

The cleaning of vegetation is being done to give agents a better visibility of people crossing illegally.

The crews have now tackled the area by El Paso del Indio Nature Trail by Laredo College’s Fort McIntosh Campus.

In a statement, the college said they are aware of the routine cleanings and the protection safety and well being of its students and staff is of the utmost priority.

However, nature lovers say this is unacceptable for the environment.

“I noticed that a lot of the vegetation was gone. The Carrizo was gone, a lot of the brush. There’s areas of the hike and bike trail, the Paseo del Indio that is pretty much gone,” said Andy Linares. “There’s a couple of trees left, but it’s barely. And, what I’m worried about are the trees mostly, the Carrizo will grow back, but the trees will take years, decades, to the way that they are now.”

Linares went on to say these projects affect recreational areas for nature enjoyers like himself.

He also believes it’s a waste of money to get rid of the trees, on top of reducing the habitat of local wildlife saying green areas are already limited in laredo.

Coming up in our later newscast we hear from more residents on what actions they are requesting from local authorities.

The cleanup has been going on since September of 2022 after concerns were brought forward by the Rio Grande International Study Center.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.