Drugs and weapons found in stash house in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A call about a possible stash house results in a major drug bust.

The incident happened on Monday, Feb. 27 when Border Patrol agents and deputies with the Webb County Constable Precinct Two searched a home in the Villa Del Sol subdivision.

Authorities found two people who were reportedly being held along with 400 pounds of marijuana and weapons.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is handling the investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

