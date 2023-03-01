Shop Local
Elderly man hit by vehicle in central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 60-year-old man is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in central Laredo.

The accident happened at the 1900 block of Chihuahua Street on Tuesday, Feb. 28 just before midnight.

Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a man in his 60s injured on the ground.

Paramedics treated him and transported him to LMC in serious condition.

