Elderly man hit by vehicle in central Laredo
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:04 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A 60-year-old man is hospitalized after he was hit by a vehicle in central Laredo.
The accident happened at the 1900 block of Chihuahua Street on Tuesday, Feb. 28 just before midnight.
Paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department arrived and found a man in his 60s injured on the ground.
Paramedics treated him and transported him to LMC in serious condition.
