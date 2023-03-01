Free ‘Marching to Health’ clinic at Mercy Clinic

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - More free health services for the whole family are coming to Laredo this weekend.

This time, Mercy Clinic will be having its free “Marching to Health” clinic on Saturday, March 4. 20 agencies will be at the clinic letting the community know about the services they offer.

Sister Rosemary Welsh who is in charge of outreach for Mercy Clinic hopes that people go to this event so that they can get better acquainted with their health and needs.

For people who are interested in going for health screenings and sports physicals, they don’t have to be a patient of Mercy, all they have to do is show up.

There will also be an exercise and dance class and COVID and flu vaccines available, as well as other services. ”The San Antonio Kidney Foundation is going to be here and they’re going to be doing a test to see how your kidneys are functioning. We have a lot of people with diabetes and that’s an important test to have,” said Sister Welsh.

The Marching to Health clinic will be on Saturday, March 4 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Mercy Clinic on 2500 Zacatecas Street.

Other than nutrition and educational opportunities, there’s also fun to be bad. Games of Loteria and prizes are scheduled as well.

