Heavy law enforcement presence cleared near north Laredo shopping center

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Scary moments for shoppers at a north Laredo shopping center Tuesday evening after several law enforcement officers swarmed a car in the parking lot.

The incident happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the Target parking lot located at 7501 San Dario Ave.

A KGNS crew was present at the scene when the event unfolded, there were several Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and Laredo PD units along with black unmarked SUVs with siren lights on.

One man was seen detained and being held down on the ground, while a white Cadillac was surrounded by the units.

According to witnesses, the Cadillac had been parked for a while when several officers arrived, and that is when people inside the Cadillac got out and fled on foot.

This also caused other cars to flee the scene which led to other pursuits. One of those chases ended less than a mile away by the McDonald’s located on Del Mar Blvd.

A second KGNS crew at that McDonald’s parking lot witnessed another person being taken into custody.

KGNS has reached out to Laredo PD for comment. A spokesperson said LPD officers were there assisting, and the operation is being handled by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s HSI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

We’ll have more details as soon as they become available.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.