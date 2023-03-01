Increase in hard narcotics being seized at the border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On average, about 14,000 heavy cargo trucks cross international ports of entry and while most of the items they bring are vital to the economy, others might carry illegal drugs, weapons, currency, and even people.

Officials with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) said they have seen more instances of harder narcotics such as cocaine and meth and less of drugs like marijuana being smuggled across the border compared to years prior.

CBP credits these busts with the advances in technology that allows for more efficient scanning and detecting on the spot. Rick Pauza with CBP said, ”CBP is constantly working to upgrade our technology and utilizing systems like the multi-energy portal. That’s an example of the technology that we’re utilizing where we can scan more trucks more quickly. We can see more shipments and we can zero in on the narcotics. We can take a closer look at the shipments that we want to take a closer look at that we don’t know anything about. Utilizing that technology helps us to be able to pinpoint where the narcotics are hidden.”

CBP said it is working to get technology that allows for scanning at greater distances to further reduce the chance of officers being exposed to harmful substances.

