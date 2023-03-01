It will not feel like the first day of March.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning , some haze with humid conditions in the 70s .

It’s not feeling like March today ‚across South Texas temps soar into the upper 90s and with some locations reaching the triple digits.

Partly cloudy skies will keep temperatures warm tonight in the 70s.

Tomorrow it will feel like summer, starting off with possible fog and warm in the 70s , then hot a high of 104 with plenty of sunshine.

If you work outdoors stay hydrated drink plenty of water and take breaks under an area that has shade , also don’t forget about your pets.

Thursday a cold front will leave behind dry and windy conditions gust as high as 40 mph.

Leading to a fire weather watch Thursday afternoon until Friday morning.

The front will bring cooler temps Friday into the weekend dropping highs in the 70s to 80s .

Nights will be on the cold side begin Thursday night , low in the 50s.

Have a great day and stay cool.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.