Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Laredo College gives books to the community

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new read may be coming your way thanks to a local college.

30,000 books have arrived at Laredo College through a Molina Foundation grant. These books include genres like fiction, classic literature, encyclopedias, and many options in both English and Spanish.

The director of Laredo College Libraries, Cynthia Rodriguez, said it’s even more special to give these books away and share the love for reading. “As we received the grant, they were to be distributed among our students of course here at the college, but also the community at large. So, it’s been very fun trying to give these books away,” said Rodriguez.

Laredo College has been giving these books away at many of its events on both campuses. Community members can visit their libraries and take a couple of books. College officials said their main goal is for people to enjoy reading as much as they can.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HSI and ATF agents respond to operation in north Laredo shopping plaza
Heavy law enforcement presence cleared near north Laredo shopping center
Man killed in rollover accident in Zapata County
Man killed in rollover accident in Zapata County
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man hits slot jackpot at Strip casino during son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas
IHOP offers free pancakes for National Pancake Day
IHOP offers free pancakes for National Pancake Day
Mexican soldiers accused of killing five people in Nuevo Laredo
Mexican soldiers accused of killing five men in Nuevo Laredo

Latest News

Laredo Parks Dept. invites community to Family Day Out!
Laredo Parks Dept. invites community to Family Day Out!
Laredo Parks Dept. invites community to Family Day Out!
Laredo Parks Dept. invites community to Family Day Out!
Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
Largest school district in texas switches to 4-day instructional week
Largest school district in texas switches to 4-day instructional week