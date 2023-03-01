Laredo College gives books to the community

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new read may be coming your way thanks to a local college.

30,000 books have arrived at Laredo College through a Molina Foundation grant. These books include genres like fiction, classic literature, encyclopedias, and many options in both English and Spanish.

The director of Laredo College Libraries, Cynthia Rodriguez, said it’s even more special to give these books away and share the love for reading. “As we received the grant, they were to be distributed among our students of course here at the college, but also the community at large. So, it’s been very fun trying to give these books away,” said Rodriguez.

Laredo College has been giving these books away at many of its events on both campuses. Community members can visit their libraries and take a couple of books. College officials said their main goal is for people to enjoy reading as much as they can.

