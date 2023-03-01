Shop Local
Laredo Parks Dept. invites community to Family Day Out!

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:36 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that it feels like the cold winter season is behind us, the City of Laredo is inviting the family to enjoy the great outdoors during a Family Day Out at the park.

This Saturday, March, 4, the City of Laredo Parks Department will be providing free activities for the whole family to enjoy.

The activities include archery, bike rides, paddleboats and fishing as well as free hot dogs and beverages while supplies last.

There will also be some music as well.

Councilmember Gilbert Gonzalez said it’s a great way to kick-off the spring season.

Eddie Millan with the parks department is also gearing up for the annual Kite Festival which takes place every year during the spring break week.

Organizers say it’s a free event to give families and kids the opportunity to have fun without having to travel out of town.

The Kite Festival is scheduled for Wednesday, March 15 from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

