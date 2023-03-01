Shop Local
Laredo Police searching for man wanted for theft

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:20 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man wanted for theft.

The Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Task Force is searching of the whereabouts of Adauto Del Real Lopez, 46.

If you have any information on Lopez’s whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous, and they ask that you reference the number #23-0179 when submitting your tips.

