Laredoans take part in Healthy Heart Fair

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several Laredo healthcare providers and vendors hit the road this past weekend taking heart health to west Laredo.

The morning began with a heart-healthy zumba class followed by screenings for heart disease.

The first Heart Fair held by the Cigarroa Clinic and Gateway Community Health Center took place Saturday morning.

Officials set up next to the Lafayette Bridge, adults and kids lined up early to take advantage of the many services that were provided free of charge including artery checks, cholesterol, glucose, vision and dental.

Healthy juices, educational information and free goody bags were distributed.

Kids and adults were even treated to complimentary haircuts.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.