LISD celebrates Read Across America(KGNS)
By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:40 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Independent School District (LISD)’s elementary campuses participated in a national effort that encourages kids of all ages to hit the books.

Read Across America is an annual event celebrated nationally on March 2, which is the birthday of children’s author Dr. Seuss.

LISD partnered up with the city of Laredo Public Library to mark the occasion and invited them to bring their mascot, Reader Bear. 250 children from across all LISD elementary campuses went to the event.

Mely Paez, the Director of Library & Media Services for the district, said parents will be invited to a family reading night on Thursday, March 2. ”Tomorrow we’re going to have a family reading night at the elementary campuses from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. where they’ll have the opportunity to read with their parents and participate in literacy activities. They’ll have some snacks and they’ll have some free books to give away,” said Paez.

A Laredo author and illustrator, Gabriela Tijerina, also spoke to kids about what inspired her to publish a book.

