Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Man injured, and four people taken into Border Patrol custody following accident in south Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is injured and four people are taken into Border Patrol custody following an accident in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. when paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Mangana Hein and Highway 83 for a reported car accident.

When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man in need of medical attention.

He was the driver of a truck involved in the accident.

He was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Four men inside the second vehicle were under Border Patrol custody.

They all refused medical treatment.

A 20-year-old Border Patrol agent was also treated for minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

HSI and ATF agents respond to operation in north Laredo shopping plaza
Heavy law enforcement presence cleared near north Laredo shopping center
Man killed in rollover accident in Zapata County
Man killed in rollover accident in Zapata County
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man hits slot jackpot at Strip casino during son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas
IHOP offers free pancakes for National Pancake Day
IHOP offers free pancakes for National Pancake Day
Mexican soldiers accused of killing five people in Nuevo Laredo
Mexican soldiers accused of killing five men in Nuevo Laredo

Latest News

Students weigh in on Biden's student loan forgiveness plan
TAMIU Student weighs in on Student Loan Forgiveness
Man injured, and four people taken into Border Patrol custody following accident in south Laredo
Man injured, and four people taken into Border Patrol custody following accident in south Laredo
Clovis police investigate shooting that left 3 men injured
Elderly man hit by vehicle in central Laredo
Heavy law enforcement presence at north Laredo shopping center
Heavy law enforcement presence cleared near north Laredo shopping center