Man injured, and four people taken into Border Patrol custody following accident in south Laredo

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man is injured and four people are taken into Border Patrol custody following an accident in south Laredo.

The incident happened on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. when paramedics with the Laredo Fire Department responded to the intersection of Mangana Hein and Highway 83 for a reported car accident.

When they arrived, they found a 23-year-old man in need of medical attention.

He was the driver of a truck involved in the accident.

He was treated on the scene and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Four men inside the second vehicle were under Border Patrol custody.

They all refused medical treatment.

A 20-year-old Border Patrol agent was also treated for minor injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital.

