Mayor of Laredo set to visit U.S. Capitol

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Mayor of Laredo Dr. Victor Trevino will head to the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC on Sunday, March 5 with big plans.

Joined by U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar and other city officials, the trip is to meet with federal leaders and to advocate for resources. Mayor Dr. Trevino said he will meet with directors, congress members, and commissioners among other important figures.

Some of the areas that Mayor Dr. Trevino wants to focus on include transportation and medical services. “One of the major areas we are going to visit is the Department of Urban Development, Department of Transportation, and the CDC. These are areas that are very important to our community. We are medically underserved, and we are underserved in many other areas. So I think being exposed to the resources that are available, it’ll be beneficial,” said Mayor Dr. Trevino.

Another important department Mayor Dr. Trevino is set to meet with is Homeland Security.

Mayor Dr. Trevino will be in Washington, DC until Thursday, March 9.

