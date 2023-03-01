Plans to fix drainage issues for Rio Bravo in the works

WEBB COUNTY, Tex. (KGNS) - Some of the streets in Rio Bravo have been going through some drainage issues during rainy seasons.

The Webb County Commissioners Court approved a contract recently with an engineering company to carry out a renovation project for the drainage lines in certain parts of the city.

Officials said this is an essential first step that can lead to future improvements for Rio Bravo. Webb County Commissioner for Precinct 1 Jesse Gonzalez said, ”We’re going to be also bringing certain items to the agenda in the future about street projects in Rio Bravo, which we approved through the U.S. Congressman Henry Cuellar. Whenever we have those street reconstructions to repave them professionally, we want to make sure the water does not stagnate in there, and affect the streets and mess them up completely.”

Now that the engineering contract has been approved, officials said the next step will be to have pre-design meetings.

