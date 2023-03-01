Shop Local
Rollover accident reported on I-35

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) - A major vehicle rollover is causing some road closures on the southbound lane of I-35.

The accident happened on Wednesday at around 5 p.m.

Video shows what looks like a damaged tractor trailer on the side of I-35 and mile marker 22.

The Webb County Fire Department and EMS are on the scene assessing some of the damages and assisting those involved in the accident.

Drivers are being advised to expect delays while they clear the wreckage.

No word on any injuries at the moment.

Free 'Marching to Health' clinic at Mercy Clinic
Free 'Marching to Health' clinic at Mercy Clinic
