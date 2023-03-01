Shop Local
Suicide Prevention Committee launches ‘You are Not Alone 988′ Campaign

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - According to the CDC, suicide is the leading cause of death in the U.S. and here in Laredo, we lost 19 people due to suicide in 2022, 18 of which were men.

In hopes that we never lose another life to suicide, the Suicide Prevention Committee launched its ‘You are Not Alone 988 Campaign this morning at Jovita Idar Park.

Several members from various organizations including the Laredo Health Department and Laredo Police took part in the ceremony to raise awareness and inform others about the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline for those who may be dealing with depression.

After losing a close friend to suicide, Julie Bazan, the Suicide Prevention Committee Chair said she hopes to help others with this campaign.

“I will never have answers to those questions and nobody I think can ever answer them for me, but I know one thing that I can do. If I can turn back time, I would tell him that you are not alone and I would tell him about 988 and that’s what my mission is today, to tell others that you are not alone, somebody cares, somebody cares to help you, there’s no problem huge enough that merits you taking your own life,” said Bazan.

The 988 hotline is available 24/7 in English and in Spanish where people can call if they are dealing with depression or a crisis.

Once they call, they will speak to a professional mental health counselor that will be able to assess the situation and assist them.

