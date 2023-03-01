Shop Local
TAMIU Student weighs in on Student Loan Forgiveness

By Cecilia Treviño
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:40 PM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The fate of President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program continues to hang in the balance.

While justices heard oral arguments on the legality of the president’s student loan debt relief program, students in the Gateway City are speaking out about how they have been impacted by the student loans.

Millions of students, including many in the Gateway City have had to take out loans to get a college education in the U.S.

Biden’s Student Debt Relief Program intends to save millions for students in debt; however, one Laredo student believes that the Supreme Court’s decision to challenge President Biden’s debt relief program would make it harder to obtain a college education.

“If they want more people to come to school, and if they want people to get their education like they say they do, then they wouldn’t take it away. I just feel like it’s going to affect their submission rates. Like a lot of people are not going to be here because of that,” said Michelle Rodriguez.

Rodriguez adds that she was not able to go to school for a whole year because of her student debt.

Having some of the debt forgiven made it easier for her to continue her education.

Coming up in our later newscast we hear from more students, on what they ask from our nation’s leaders to improve access to education.

Rodriguez shares she has had $3,000 in student debt forgiven.

