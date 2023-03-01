Very Hot Afternoons Through Thursday, Cooler Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of humid gulf air will bring late night and early morning clouds tonight and on Wednesday night. Desert air will stir in close enough to the surface during Wednesday to raise temperatures into the upper 90′s. The desert air will arrive at the surface with low afternoon humidity and especially high temperatures Thursday afternoon. Winy, much cooler air will arrive from the western U.S. Thursday evening.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.