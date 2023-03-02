12,000 street lights in Laredo converted to LED

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After two years, 12,000 street lights in the city of Laredo have now been converted to LED lamps, which officials said makes Laredo the first in the state of Texas to pull off such a conversion.

Tony Arce with AEP explained the benefits of having an energy-efficient light source. ”LED lights, obviously, are the most modern technology of lighting. It’s a whiter, brighter light, but it’s more energy efficient. It uses less watts and it will last longer,” said Arce.

This completes phase one of the project. The next step is to focus on parks and other buildings in the city.

