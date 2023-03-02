Acting Border Patrol Chief plans to bring more assistance to the Laredo border

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been a week since former U.S. Border Patrol Chief Carl Landrum announced his retirement after serving the agency for 27 years.

Now, a familiar face will be stepping in temporarily to oversee the department.

Acting Chief Joel Martinez is no stranger to the Gateway City.

Back in 2017, Martinez was promoted to patrol agent at the Laredo South Station and before he went to the Rio Grande Valley, he was the deputy chief in 2019.

Now that he is back, he has some big plans and challenges he is ready to tackle.

Martinez has been with the agency for 31 years.

Due to the recent migrant influx, part of his strategies to improve border security are; preparing the agents physically and mentally, and to bring local, state, and federal law enforcement entities closer.

When asked about the ongoing issues in the agency, the acting Border Patrol Chief said some of the challenges he will face will be to bring a solution to the lack of equipment and personnel.

“My priorities are to listen right, listen to my field commanders, like I said make their job easier, so I’ll listen to them, so that they can get their mission accomplished,” said Acting Chief Martinez. “And with the lack of technology and infrastructure and lateral mobility that we did not have before, that has been a game changer for us here now, and so now we can get to those rescues more quicker now.”

According to Martinez, some of the differences he noticed from the Rio Grande Valley and Laredo are that in the valley, he sees more families in danger and on our side of the border, he sees more chasing and drug busts, which he also plans to tackle.

When KGNS asked if he plans to stay as the Chief Patrol Agent of the Laredo Sector, he said that might be a possibility.

Martinez was also promoted to Assistant Chief of the Southwest Border Operations in Washington D.C. back in 2017 and completed his U.S. Naval postgraduate studies back in 2018.

