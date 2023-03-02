Car crashes into Rio Bravo home

RIO BRAVO, TX . (KGNS) - A car crashes into a home in Rio Bravo leaving quite a mess.

It happened on Thursday in Rio Bravo on Martha and Paseo de Neva at around 3:30 a.m.

Witnesses say the driver of the gray Dodge Charger was allegedly speeding without lights when he lost control and crashed into the home.

We’re told no one was inside the home at the time of the crash and so far no injuries have been reported.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene and is being sought by Rio Bravo and Webb County authorities.

