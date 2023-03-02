Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Teachers of the Month
Women's History Month

Car crashes into Rio Bravo home

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RIO BRAVO, TX . (KGNS) - A car crashes into a home in Rio Bravo leaving quite a mess.

It happened on Thursday in Rio Bravo on Martha and Paseo de Neva at around 3:30 a.m.

Witnesses say the driver of the gray Dodge Charger was allegedly speeding without lights when he lost control and crashed into the home.

We’re told no one was inside the home at the time of the crash and so far no injuries have been reported.

The driver of the vehicle allegedly fled the scene and is being sought by Rio Bravo and Webb County authorities.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
HSI and ATF agents respond to operation in north Laredo shopping plaza
Heavy law enforcement presence cleared near north Laredo shopping center
Woman arrested for allegedly hitting man with pick up truck
Update: Woman arrested for allegedly hitting man with pick up truck
Rollover accident reported on I-35
Rollover accident reported on I-35
Man injured, and four people taken into Border Patrol custody following accident in south Laredo
Man injured, and four people in Border Patrol custody following accident in south Laredo

Latest News

Car crashes into Rio Bravo home
Car crashes into Rio Bravo home
Drugs and weapons found in stash house in central Laredo
Drugs and weapons found in stash house in central Laredo
Community members raise concerns over river clean up carried out by Border Patrol
Community members raise concerns over river clean up carried out by Border Patrol
Mayor of Laredo set to visit U.S. Capitol
Mayor of Laredo set to visit U.S. Capitol