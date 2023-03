LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hot dry desert air will arrive with 100f heat and low afternoon humidity Thursday. Very windy, cooler conditions will blow in around 7 or 8 pm Thursday with 50′s by dawn Friday, and low 80′s, low humidity, bright sunshine Friday. Southerly winds will bring back 90′s by Monday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.