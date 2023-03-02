Shop Local
Driver arrested after crashing into ambulance in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly crashed into an ambulance early Thursday morning.

Laredo Police arrested the driver identified as Roy Martinez, 37.

The incident happened at around 3:15 a.m. at the intersection of Bob Bullock Loop and Eskimo Drive.

Authorities say the ambulance was rear-ended by a Ford Fusion while they were responding to a call on Loop 20.

Officers were able to pull Martinez over who showed signs of intoxication and was transported to the Laredo Police Department.

Martinez was charged with driving while intoxicated.

