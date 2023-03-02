Shop Local
Heavy law enforcement presence at north Laredo neighborhood

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Heavy law enforcement officials are seen at a north Laredo neighborhood.

At around 10 a.m., Laredo Police and FBI officials were seen parked along the 700 block of Graceland Drive.

Police and FBI officials were seen searching one of the houses in the area.

According to Laredo Police, officers are assisting with an operation that is being led by the FBI.

Laredo Police parked some of the units in the middle of the street to keep residents away from the scene.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while authorities conduct their investigation.

