Jamboozie Festival returns after three-year hiatus

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a three-year hiatus, Laredo Main Street will be celebrating its 22nd Jamboozie Music Festival at the end of March.

This year’s celebration will highlight Tejano music as a recognition of the city’s deep historical roots in the community and in downtown Laredo.

For the past 20+ years, this event has showcased local and regional entertainment, food, and culture. The Jamboozie festival will have Grammy nominees Ram Herrera, Jaime de Anda, and Tejano artist Stefani Montiel taking Cultura Beer Garden’s main stage. The Laredo Main Street executive director, Dr. Marcela Uribe, said, ”We’re going to have, of course, local bands because Jamboozie is also to engage new people in the music scene. So we’re going to have Grupo Los Camaradas who are a Tejano-Cumbia group, and we’re going to have Honeyrot, Apollo 11 who are up and coming, Dos Leones, and a special group also, Chivato.”

The festival will happen on March 25 from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. at Cultura Beer Garden. Pre-sale tickets are $10 and $15 at the door. Tickets will be available at all UETA Duty Free locations, the Outlet Shoppes at Laredo, and the Laredo Main Street office. You can go to Laredo Main Street’s website for more information.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.