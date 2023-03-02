Shop Local
Laredo Fire Department shares safety tips during red flag warning

By Ruby Villarreal
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning for the Laredo-Webb County area.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department are advising residents to be cautious as we anticipate high wind gusts as well as dry conditions.

According to Ricardo Oliva, with the fire department, these conditions could easily cause a fire to spread quickly.

He encourages folks to avoid lighting any fires outdoors Thursday night.

“We recommend that nobody be cooking outside today, no burning of any trash or anything of such, no smoking outside or anything like that, because any little spark can cause a fire and once a fire and once that fire starts, these winds that are about to come in, the size of the fire is going to multiply quickly.”

Oliva asks people with items like trampolines or bouncy houses to tie them down while the warning is in effect.

The red flag warning will last until Friday at 9 a.m.

