Laredo Police responding to two separate car accidents

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least one person is injured in a series of accidents reported around town.

The Laredo Police Department is responding to two separate unrelated accidents.

The first one is a three-vehicle accident on Calton Road and San Dario.

Another accident is reported on Polaris and Jacaman near the Quinto Sol restaurant.

Police say the accident on Jacaman is creating traffic in the area.

Drivers are being advised to proceed with caution.

