Laredo Regional Food Bank sees increase in foot traffic following changes to SNAP

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - More than 42 million Americans that receive help from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will start to receive 90 dollars less per month.

With less SNAP funds, and skyrocketing grocery store prices, people are already starting to seek help from local nonprofits.

The Laredo Regional Food Bank is one of many food banks that helps distribute free bags of food to veterans, elderly residents, and families with children.

On average, the food bank sees 1,800 to 2,000 people a month and with more people receiving less in food stamps, the organization is expecting to see more families seeking help.

Linda Saldivar, the administrative assistant said while they try their best to provide food to people in need, she is concerned about not having enough supplies to meet the demands.

“It’s heartbreaking and you know we do, when we are able to help people, it’s very satisfying when they hug you, they’re crying, they make you cry, and it’s rewarding to be able to help out a lot of people but then again it’s heartbreaking when you cannot when you can’t help a lot of people.”

If you would like to help contribute to the Laredo Regional Food Bank’s cause, you can always donate canned food items or even monetary donations.

You can stop by the food bank at 2802 Anna Ave. or call 956-723-3725.

