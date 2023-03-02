Live Awards Watch Party and Red Carpet event happening at Alamo Drafthouse Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s almost time to see Hollywood’s biggest stars and dress up for the red carpet at Alamo Drafthouse for the annual Awards Watch Party.

The Laredo Film Society, Alamo Drafthouse Laredo, and ABC Laredo are bringing back the live Awards Watch Party for the biggest night in Hollywood.

KGNS+ hosts of Pop Off the Clock podcast, Yocelin Gallardo and Brenda Camacho will be hosting the Red Carpet event. Everyone is invited to dress up to the nines and get there at 6 p.m. for a chance to walk the red carpet just like the stars. A special prize will be given to the night’s best dressed.

There will also be a grand prize to the person who correctly predicts the most award winners of the night. Elizabeth Pecina with the Laredo Film Society said, ”It’s a very cool event. We really hope that people get excited just like it was the real Oscars and that they wear their nice gowns. We’re also going to have trivia prizes and door prizes. We’re really hoping for the community to show up, have some fun, and dress to impress!”

The red carpet event will take place on Sunday, March 12 at Alamo Drafthouse Laredo at 6 p.m. The actual watch party will begin promptly at 7 p.m.

To purchase tickets, you can go here.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.