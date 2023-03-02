Shop Local
Record breaking highs possible

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Good morning warm and humid in the 70s some haze in your early commute .

A hot day awaits us with plenty of sun and dry conditions, expected to reach a high of 104.

Winds will be strong this afternoon and evening as a cold front approaches and then crosses South Texas. With these strong winds , warm temperatures , and dry air moving in, a wind advisory and Red Flag warning will be in effect this afternoon from 3pm into Friday morning.

Then tomorrow the relief in the upper 50s and warming up into the 80s with sunny skies .

The weekend warm and dry conditions in the upper 80s. By Monday the heat returns increasing highs in the 90s and lows in the upper 60s.

Have a great day and stay cool.

Largest school district in Texas switches to 4-day instructional week
HSI and ATF agents respond to operation in north Laredo shopping plaza
Woman arrested for allegedly hitting man with pick up truck
Rollover accident reported on I-35
Man injured, and four people taken into Border Patrol custody following accident in south Laredo
Record breaking highs possible
Wednesday 7 Day Forecast
Hot and humid
