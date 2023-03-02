Shop Local
UISD Joins “You are not Alone” Campaign

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several organizations in Laredo are joining the fight to end suicide by taking part in the “You are not Alone” Campaign.

In 2022, Laredo saw 19 suicide deaths, 18 of which were men.

UISD is one of many organizations that is getting involved in the cause.

According to Melissa Ramirez, the director of guidance and counseling, there has been an uptick of suicide deaths not just nationally, but also in the Laredo area as well.

The coalition is being spearheaded by Julie Bazan with the Area Health Education Center who decided to bring this campaign to fruition after she lost a close friend to suicide.

The committee got together on Wednesday to launch the You are Not Alone 988 Campaign at Jovita Idar Park.

The 988 hotline is available 24/7 in English and in Spanish where people can call if they are dealing with depression or a crisis.

Once they call, they will speak to a professional mental health counselor that will be able to assess the situation and assist them.

