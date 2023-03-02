Woman wanted for allegedly charging thousands of dollars on stolen credit card

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is wanted for allegedly taking someone else’s credit card and charging over a thousand dollars’ worth of purchases on it.

Laredo Police need your help locating is Victoria Suzanne Wilburn, 27.

The case happened on Nov. 5 when a victim noticed that his credit card had been used at multiple stores totaling $1,326.

Authorities say the card was used at stores and restaurants such as Best Buy, Macy’s and pawn shops.

The Crimes Against Property Investigators launched the investigation and were able to identify the suspect in this case as Wilburn.

The case was presented to the District Attorney’s Office, where the warrant was approved for her arrest.

If you have any information on Wilburn’s whereabouts call 956-727-TIPS.

You may qualify for a cash reward for any information that leads to an arrest.

