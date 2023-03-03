Big Sudden Wind Tonight, Sunny & Dry Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -High wind will suddenly arrive at about 8 pm in Laredo, and the gusty winds will continue into the early morning hours of the night. We may see gusts above 50 mph when the winds arrive at about 8 pm. The dry brush, low humidity, and high winds present a fire hazard, and is the reason for the Red Flag Warning until 9 am Friday. Dry weather with clear skies will dominate our part of Texas with warm afternoons, and cool nights through Saturday.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.