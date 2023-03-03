Border Patrol beacons helping migrants during life or death situation

HEBBRONVILLE, TX . (KGNS) - In 2020, Border Patrol said it was investing in additional rescue beacons along the South Texas terrain as an effort to assist undocumented immigrants who are lost or abandoned in the brush.

While agents continue to warn people about the dangers of crossing the border illegally, a piece of machinery can spell the different between life or death for an undocumented migrant.

Like many who come to the U.S., Jose Antonio Reyes crossed the river on the Nuevo Laredo side in search of the American dream.

He said that he came to the United States to work since the workforce isn’t the same in Mexico.

His story is like many other migrants who risk their life to cross the southern border; however, Jose is one of the few who lived to tell his story.

Jose is a 20-year-old man from Queretaro, a city located in South Mexico which is more than 500 miles from Nuevo Laredo.

Jose said he traveled with other people and hired a driver to bring them to the riverbanks.

After crossing into the U.S. through the Rio Grande and getting as far as Bruni, Texas, the heat, and brush became his enemy.

While his friends continued their trek into the exterior of the U.S., Jose stayed behind because he started showing signs of severe dehydration.

Jose said he started to throw up and eventually grew so desperate he called 911 to pick him up.

The women and men and green came to his rescue and were able to render aid.

Luckily, Jose had a phone, but many lost migrants are not so lucky.

Little do many know that there are other ways to call for help.

Juan Lara is a Border Patrol agent from the Hebbronville Station.

Lara said last year, the agency dealt with roughly 220 rescues.

“Our mission here in Hebbronville is not only to protect the homeland as a secondary, backstock from the frontline operations, but we’re also here to ensure that were carrying the preservation for human life,” said Lara.

Lara said with the help of these devices called rescue beacons they managed to save hundreds of lives.

The rescue beacons are located at several desolated spots throughout the southern border for over a decade.

The devices are designed to help those who are lost in the brush. If you push the button on the beacon, it sends a GPS signal to an operator and helps those who are in need.

Agent Lara said it takes between 30 minutes to an hour to respond to the help depending on where the signal was activated.

“The beacon is placed based up to the utmost current trend of what we’re seeing the rescues but to say this year, that trend is to change, I can easily provide guidance to my agents to relocate this beacon and just move it to another location,” said Lara.

According to recent data by Border Patrol, so far over 500 deaths were discovered across the southwest border; more than 200 are related to weather issues.

The agency has also rescued over 7,000 undocumented migrants.

Although the border crisis continues, Agent Lara said Border Patrol will continue their duties and save lives.

Meanwhile, Jose said he is going back home to recover but he will try to cross again sometime in the future.

Like Jose, thousands of migrants say they will continue to cross the border illegally all in hopes of achieving the American Dream.

Border Patrol officials say they are expecting to add more beacons in the near future.

