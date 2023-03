LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was a big season for the Dustdevils Rai Brown as she led the Lone Star Conference in scoring per game, while crossing the 1,000 point mark and being named 1st team all LSC. She was joined in the honors by three of the guys from the mens team on the awards list.

