Laredoans invited to Family Day Out

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Now that the strong winds have passed and the dust has settled, the City of Laredo is inviting the family to enjoy the great outdoors at a south Laredo Park.

This Saturday, the City of Laredo Parks Department will be hosting a Family Day out at Independence Hills Park.

Families will be able to take parti n various activities including, archery, bike rides, paddleboats, as well as free hot dogs and beverages while supplies last.

Councilmember Gilbert Gonzalez said it’s a great way to kick-off the spring season.

“We’re going to have the fishing for the youth, I’m excited because we’re stocking the pond back this time around so the kids can really enjoy and catch some fish,” said Gonzalez. “Also we’re going to have bikes there, hot dogs, popcorn, come in and I want to ask the public to come join us and bring the public, it’s an event that us and parks and rec is bringing back this time since Covid.”

The fun gets underway Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Independence Hills Park.

It’s free and open to the public.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.