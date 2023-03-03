Shop Local
NeighborWorks Laredo looking for vendors and sponsors interested in Home Fair and Expo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A nonprofit organization that helps Laredoans acquire the home of their dreams is gearing up for its annual Home Fair and Expo.

In previous years, the event has been held in March and even April but this time they are holding off until summer.

While the event is still months away, organizers are looking for sponsors, vendors, lenders, and banks who are looking to take part in the event.

Every year NeighborWorks helps future homeowners attain the American Dream by purchasing their model home.

The organization offers help on loan programs, assistance programs, the process of buying a home and what is within their fiscal range.

The event will take place on June 10 at the Casa Blanca Ballroom.

For more information, you can call 956-712-9100.

