Not as hot today

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Good morning last night it got windy the Laredo international airport reported gust up to 46mph .

This morning cooler in the 50s with sunny skies and breezy conditions gust as high as 28 mph.

Red flag Warning remain in effect until 9am meaning fire weather conditions are still possible.

Today won’t be as hot as yesterday plenty of sunshine a high of 84 with WNW winds 7-12 mph.

Tonight, grab your jacket, clear and cool , expected to reach a low of 54.

Tomorrow in the upper 50s sunny skies, warming up into the upper 80s with dry conditions.

Next week the 90s return with slightly humid condition and even lows increase into the 70s.

But by the end of next week a cold front is expected to move across the region dropping highs and we might even get lucky with some rain chances.

Have a great weekend.

